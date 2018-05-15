Aubameyang thought Wenger was going to be there in Arsenal ‘for years'

Bengaluru, May 15: Arsene Wenger's 22 year reign at Arsenal came to an end last weekend when the Gunners gave him a parting gift with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town. The French man was also given a fitting send-off at Emirates in Wenger's last game one week back where they won 5-0 against Burnley.
Wenger's last ever signing, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in both the matches and while talking about the send-off of Wenger, the Gabon striker has revealed that apart from the grand farewell the Arsenal squad also has given Wenger one last parting gift in the last game.
Aubameyang revealed all the players have congratulated the man in the dressing room and they have collectively written a book to honour the veteran manager.
Aubameyang told The Evening Standard: “We made some applause . We talked a lot already and we also wrote in a book for him.”
Aubameyang who already has reached 10 goals in his limited 12 appearances also revealed that he signed for Arsenal in the belief that Arsene Wenger would stay on as manager “for years” when he agreed to move to the Emirates in last January.
He continued: “I thought he would be at Arsenal for years! But this is life. This is football. Sometimes you never know. But I was happy to play for him. I learned a lot in not a lot of time to work with him. I am happy to be here.
“Yesterday was important for us because it was the last game for the boss. It was important to win this game for him. It was special.”
Wenger currently is in France for some business commitments but is due to head back to London Colney later this week to clear his personal effects from the club’s training ground.
The French veteran earlier stated that he will not retire from football after leaving Arsenal but he apparently now wants to take some time before deciding on his next move.
Meanwhile, the Arsenal board have now stepped up their search for the Frenchman’s successor and seemingly has zeroed on former Arsenal player and current assistant coach of Manchester City, Mikel Arteta and Hoffenheim's young manager Julian Nagelsmann. An announcement of the new manager is expected before the start of the World Cup.
