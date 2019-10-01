Football
Aubameyang: VAR means you cannot celebrate 100 per cent

By Jamie Smith
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had to wait for VAR to overrule the linesman's decision

Manchester, October 1: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang feels the use of VAR in the Premier League means goalscorers cannot celebrate fully until their strike is ratified by the technology.

Aubameyang's equaliser earned Arsenal a 1-1 draw away to Manchester United on Monday (September 30), the striker cancelling out a first-half drive from Scott McTominay.

The Gabon international was flagged offside by the assistant but stayed cool to run on to Bukayo Saka's pass to beat David de Gea.

Aubameyang's seventh goal of the season means he has become the first Arsenal player to score as many goals in the Gunners' first seven Premier League games of a campaign since Dennis Bergkamp in 1997-98.

But he had to wait for VAR to overrule the linesman's decision, with replays clearly indicating Harry Maguire was playing Aubameyang onside after Axel Tuanzebe gave the ball away.

"Bukayo gave me a great pass, I was sure I was not offside," Aubameyang said to Sky Sports.

"I was surprised the referee whistled but I always try to score, even if there is a whistle.

"I just heard the crowd saying it was offside but then it was close so I was happy.

"It's always a bit, I don't know... a strange feeling.

"You cannot celebrate 100 per cent but it's OK, I'm happy all the same."

De Gea appeared to stop when the flag went up but the United goalkeeper had no arguments about VAR's decision to give the goal.

"We know there's VAR," he told Sky Sports.

"If it's offside, it's offside, we need to keep focused and it's a goal for them, we need to learn from that mistake."

Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
