FIFA World Cup 2022, Australia 1-0 Denmark: Leckie goal sends Socceroos to the knockout stage

By David Segar

Al Wakrah (Qatar), November 30: Australia advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup after securing a hard-fought 1-0 win over Denmark on Wednesday (November 30).

Mathew Leckie's winning goal at Al Janoub Stadium meant Tunisia - who drew with France - joined Denmark in exiting the tournament as Graham Arnold's side went through as Group D runners-up.

The Socceroos qualify for the knockout stage of the World Cup for only a second time from six tournament appearances, having only previously done so in 2006, and will now play the winners of Group C.

It is home time for Kasper Hjulmand's men though, who disappointed after reaching the Euro 2020 semi-finals, and are now winless in their last six World Cup games (D4 L2), since beating Peru in their first game of the 2018 tournament.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 22:40 [IST]
