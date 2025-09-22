Ballon d'Or 2025 Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Award Ceremony in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Ballon d'Or 2025 Rankings: Full List of Ranked Players Announced, Contenders as Harry Kane, Vinicius Jr. learn Rankings By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 23:43 [IST]

The 69th Ballon d'Or ceremony is about to unfold tonight at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, where football's elite gather for the sport's most prestigious awards.

The evening promises a grand celebration of the outstanding performances from the 2024/25 season with multiple awards, including the men's and women's Ballon d'Or, Kopa Trophy for the best young player, Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper, and the Gerd Müller Trophy for top scorer.

Among the frontrunners for the men's title, Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele stands out after leading his club to their first UEFA Champions League title, though he faces strong competition from Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and Liverpool's prolific Mohamed Salah. In the women's category, the race is wide open following an exciting season marked by England's Euro 2025 victory and Arsenal's triumph in the Women's Champions League, with contenders like Alessia Russo, Leah Williamson, and Spanish stars Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas.

Ballon d'Or 2025 Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Award Ceremony

The ceremony starts soon with a star-studded red carpet filled with football's biggest names. The event will be broadcast live globally, including Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv in India, and Paramount+ in the US. Expect captivating speeches, emotional moments, and the crowning of new football royalty as the winners are revealed in real time on this grand night of football excellence in Paris.

So far, a number of football stars have learned their ranks in the Ballon d'Or 2025 rankings. Here are the players who have already received their rankings for this year's awards-

Ballon d'Or 2025 Ranking

The Top 10 List is yet to be revealed.

11. Pedri (Barcelona)

12. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG)

13. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

14. Desire Doue (PSG)

15. Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP, Arsenal)

16. Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

17. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

18. Scott McTominay (Napoli)

19. Joao Neves (PSG)

20. Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

21. Serhou Guirassy (Dortmund)

22. Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

23. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

24. Fabian Ruiz (PSG)

25. Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan)

26. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

27. Declan Rice (Arsenal)

28. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

29. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool)

30. Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

*The List will be updated as it soon as ranks revealed