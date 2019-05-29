Football

Barack Obama discusses Argentina and Messi's World Cup struggles

By
Lionel Messi
"Very few people achieve great things on their own." That was the message from Barack Obama, who discussed Argentina's problems.

Bogota, May 29: Argentina struggle to win the World Cup even with Lionel Messi because they do not play as a team, according to former United States president Barack Obama.

South American giants Argentina are two-time world champions but have not added to their 1986 triumph, despite boasting all-time leading goalscorer and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi.

Argentina – back-to-back Copa America runners-up – crashed out in the last 16 at the 2018 World Cup following their run to the final four years earlier in Brazil.

Obama, who served as US president from 2009 to 2017 before being replaced by Donald Trump, discussed Argentina's struggles on Tuesday.

"Even people that we consider geniuses work with other people in order to develop their style," Obama said at the EXMA Conference in Bogota.

"In Argentina, even though Messi is wonderful, they have problems winning the World Cup."

"My advice to young people is that we have to recognise very few people achieve great things on their own," Obama added.

Obama's comments come as Messi and Argentina prepare for next month's Copa America in Brazil.

Argentina have been drawn in Group B, alongside Colombia, Paraguay and guests Qatar for the showpiece tournament.

Lionel Scaloni's Argentina will face Nicaragua in an international friendly in San Juan on June 7 before flying out to Brazil.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 10:50 [IST]
