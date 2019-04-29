Football

Barca keeper Jasper Cillessen admits he wants to leave

By
Bengaluru, April 29: Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has admitted that he is eager to leave the club at the end of the season for more playing time.

The Dutch shot-stopper has been playing second fiddle to Marc-Andre ter Stegen for all of his La Liga career and clearly is not happy with the playing time he’s getting.

The 30-year-old hasn’t played a single La Liga game this season, with his only appearances coming in the Copa Del Rey and Barcelona's final Champions League group stage dead-rubber match against Tottenham.

He has mostly been Ernesto Valverde’s stopper for domestic cup competitions and has always shown his shot-stopping talents when called upon. He now expects to play in the remaining La Liga matches as well as the Copa del Rey final against Valencia on the 25th May but with him turning 30 just last week, he now has expressed that he needs more playing time at such stage and will surely be on the move in coming Summer.

After winning the 26th League title last week, the goalkeeper said, "First, I'm going on holiday and then I hope that I'll have a new club to play for. Because I want to play."

Cillessen moved to Barcelona in the summer of 2016, replacing Claudio Bravo who moved to Manchester City. During his three-year spell in Barcelona, Cillessen has won two La Liga tiles, two Copa Del Rey’s and also one Spanish Super Cup.

Having good with on the ball as well as brilliant shot-stopping abilities, the Dutch keeper will surely not be sort of suitors. Although as of now there is no news as to where the goalkeeper could end up. He has previously been linked with a whole host of elite sides, including Liverpool and Arsenal however neither would likely be able to offer Cillessen the first-team football he is looking for.

Barcelona could replace the keeper however with another Ajax youngster as some reports have claimed that the La Liga winners could sign 21-year-old Andre Onana as his replacement.

    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 15:13 [IST]
