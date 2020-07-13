Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Barca will re-assess transfer plans after halting Lautaro talks, says Bartomeu

By Sacha Pisani

Barcelona, July 13: Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said the La Liga giants have held talks with Inter over Lautaro Martinez but a move for the star forward is on hold.

Martinez - who arrived in Milan from Racing Club in 2018 - has been tipped to swap Serie A side Inter for Barca at the end of the 2019-20 coronavirus-hit season.

The Argentina forward had scored 16 goals prior to the campaign being halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but he has only netted once in seven games since the restart amid the speculation.

Bartomeu provided an update on Martinez and Barca's transfer plans, with the club set to be dethroned by bitter rivals Real Madrid in La Liga.

View this post on Instagram

2️⃣3️⃣ shots 8️⃣ goals 👑 @kingarturo23oficial

A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona) on

"The coming market will be very different. The big clubs will be limited by economic problems, but Barca are always a market-mover," Bartomeu told TV3.

"In Lautaro's case the negotiation is halted right now. We spoke to Inter a few weeks ago. We are in an assessment phase.

"We have spoken with Inter about Lautaro, but not recently. We will wait to finish the season and re-assess everything."

Barca are second in La Liga through 36 matches, a point behind Madrid - who can restore their four-point advantage with victory over Getafe on Monday (July 13).

Quique Setien's Barca are back in action for their penultimate league clash against Osasuna on Thursday (July 16).

More BARCELONA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, July 13, 2020, 10:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue