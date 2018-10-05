Barcelona Academy to launch two football schools in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, October 5: Continuing its strong bonds with the city, Barca Academy will launch football schools in Bengaluru from November 19 at two locations - Trio World Academy, Sahakar Nagar & Ecumenical Christian Centre, Whitefield and will be catering to over 1,000 budding footballers.
The two permanent base of the Barca Academy in Bengaluru will be under the supervision of Technical Director Jordi Escobar and he will be leading a team of 12 coaches. To provide comprehensive year long training to young footballers, thrice a week classes will be held in each centre.
It may be recalled that Barca Academy, formerly known as FCBEscola India, held camps in Bengaluru, training 1,500 young footballers during a two-year period starting from 2013.
The launch of Barca Academy in Bengaluru comes at a time when India is preparing to host Barca Academy Asia Pacific Cup 2019 in January 2019.
Barcelona legend and former Argentina World Cup player, Javier Saviola had announced that Barca Academy, Gurugram, will be hosting the Asia Pacific Cup 2019, the premier intra Barca Academy.
"Indians have always been passionate about sports and particularly football in a huge manner. The growing popularity of football among the youngsters is a testament of the game's untapped potential in the country. FCBarcelona has always stood committed to its tenet of nurturing talent and in India, over the last 7 years, Barca Academy has built a strong foundation for tomorrow's footballers," said Antonio Claveria, Head - Barca Academy, APAC.
FC Barcelona was the first major European club to set up base in India in 2011 when they partnered with Conscient Football and held the first FCBEscola Camp in New Delhi.
Barca Academy's training methodology nurtures talent while providing holistic development to the youth.
The fact that Barca Academy is one of the best youth development programs in the world, coming from a club that has produced talents like Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta from its own stables, is now bearing fruit in the Indian environment as well.
Be it the representation in India's Under-17 World Cup Futsal squad or in Haryana & Delhi Sub-junior & Junior State teams or in the Delhi football league representing various clubs the Barca Academy trained players are beginning to make a mark.
Barca Academy is the largest football academy in India and has been rated as the top academy by the AIFF.
(Source: Press Release)