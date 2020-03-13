Barcelona and Juventus could be involved in Summer over a swap deal: Why this makes sense

Bengaluru, March 13: Barcelona and Juventus could be involved in a swap in Summer, as the La Liga reportedly pushing for a move for Juventus winger Douglas Costa by offering them midfielder Ivan Rakitic, as per reports.
The two giants had been steadily linked with doing business together in the January transfer window. At first, it was understood that Juventus were eager to sign him in an exchange for midfielder Federico Bernadeschi, however, nothing ever evolved.
But now as per Spanish broadcaster TV3, the business finally could see the ray of light in Summer with the two clubs ready now for a straight swap between Douglas Costa and Ivan Rakitic.
Why will it be a good move for everyone?
Rakitic has been a key player for Barca for some time now but as of now, he looks past his peak. The midfielder although has made 21 appearances in the league this season but mostly as a substitute. Moreover, with the emergence of De Jong and Arthur, his future surely now looks bleak with the Catalan side.
At 32-years of age, signing a player who is slowly moving to the closure of his career, may appear to be a bit gamble. However, at a slower pace of the game in the Italian top-flight he may develop to be impactful. In the upcoming Summer, Juventus need midfield reinforcement after the departure of Emre Can in January and the possible exit of Matuidi in June. In that regard, Rakitic should be a refreshing addition to the squad next season, with spending a single penny.
It could also be a better deal for Barcelona to land Costa in exchange, with the Brazilian winger struggling to cement his place in the Old Lady's starting eleven. The Old Lady are believed to be open to letting Costa leave the club considering his unreliability due to a string of consistent injuries and inconsistency in form. But in Barcelona's case, they could really use the x-factor and trickery of Costa next season due to their lack of depth in the wing section.
The Spanish champions following the loan of Philippe Coutinho, alongside the sale of Malcolm and Carles Perez coupled with Ousmane Dembele regular injuries have not found many options in the wide area. Signing Costa, just in exchange for Rakitic would not only add more options to the Barcelona attack but also would not cost them any amount in a way to improve the squad depth.