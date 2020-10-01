Barcelona beat Bayern Munich to signing of Dest from Ajax

Bengaluru, October 1: La Liga giants Barcelona have completed the signing of right-back Sergino Dest from Ajax FC for an initial €21million.
The 19-year-old United States international has signed a five-year contract with a €400m buy-out clause, while the deal could eventually cost Barcelona €26m.
Barcelona faced stiff competition for the Ajax academy product, with Bayern Munich said to be also keen on his signature, but his signing for the Blaugrana appeared a formality after he was spotted arriving in Catalonia on Tuesday.
"The player will sign a contract for the next five seasons, through to the end of the 2024/25 season, with a buy-out clause set at 400 million euros," a Barcelona statement said
.
Agreement with Ajax for transfer of @sergino_dest!#DE2TCuler— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 1, 2020
The US international becomes Barcelona's fifth arrival of the transfer window, joining Miralem Pjanic, Trincao, Pedri and Matheus Fernandes in moving to Camp Nou.
Dest broke into the Ajax senior side just last season, playing 35 times across all competitions as he established himself as an alternative to Noussair Mazraoui.
Dest will offer competition at right-back after Nelson Semedo was sold to Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Barcelona's statement added: "Sergino Dest combines many excellent qualities needed in a full back: attacking when called for, solid defensively, unruffled in possession and creative with it.
"The defender has the ability to take players on and his pace is a virtue going forward and defending. Those qualities will be on display from now on in a Barca shirt, a challenge for a fearless young full back."
(With inputs from Agencies)