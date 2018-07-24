Football

Barcelona beat Roma to sign Malcom from Bordeaux

Written By: OPTA
Brazil winger Malcom
Barcelona, July 24: Barcelona have announced the €41million signing of Bordeaux winger Malcom, who had appeared set to join Serie A side Roma.

The Brazilian attacker has agreed a five-year contract and will undergo his medical tests on Wednesday before joining the Catalan giants on the club's pre-season tour.

Premier League giants Arsenal and Tottenham were reportedly interested in the 21-year-old but Roma emerged as the most likely contenders for his signature this week.

Bordeaux announced on Monday that a €40m deal had been agreed with Roma, but Malcom reportedly rejected the switch in favour of a move to Camp Nou.

Malcom - who scored 12 goals in Ligue 1 last season - has developed into one of Europe's hottest talents since his arrival from Corinthians in 2016.

And the Brazilian will now have a chance to impress in LaLiga having sealed a move to champions Barca, who also won the Copa del Rey under Ernesto Valverde last term.

Malcom joins compatriot Arthur - also uncapped - in the Barca squad for the 2018-19 campaign, with the Catalans getting their title defence underway against Deportivo Alaves on August 19.

The deal includes a further €1m in add-ons on top of the intial €41m.

Malcom scored 23 goals and contributed 16 assists in 96 games for Bordeaux in his two-and-a-half seasons at the club.

Sri Lanka won by 199 runs
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 22:30 [IST]
