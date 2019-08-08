Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Barcelona boss Valverde plays down Neymar speculation

By Opta
Neymar has been linked with a return to La Liga
Neymar has been linked with a return to La Liga

Barcelona, August 8: Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde played down reports linking Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar with a move to Real Madrid.

Neymar has been widely linked with a return to Camp Nou, but reports on Wednesday (August 7) said Madrid were lining up a move for the Brazil star.

But Valverde dismissed the talk as speculation while saying he was unsure what would happen with Neymar.

"Now it's Madrid and we'll see what happens tomorrow," he told a news conference after Barca's 2-1 friendly win over Napoli.

"Two years ago he was right here and I had to answer questions from many journalists. Now, they ask me again about him.

"It seems that Neymar is following me. We have nothing to say about players who are on other teams."

Neymar seems set to leave PSG after just two seasons, during which he has scored 51 goals in 58 games since his €222million arrival in 2017.

More NEYMAR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India vs WI: Ist ODI: Key battles
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 8, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue