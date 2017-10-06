Barcelona ties down Iniesta with lifetime contract

Bengaluru, October 6: Having started his journey with Barcelona at the age of just twelve, Andres Iniesta signed an extension with the club on Friday (October 6) that will keep him with Barcelona till the end of his career.
The Barcelona midfielder who has been the captain of the team since 2015 signed a lifetime contract with the Spanish giants.
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 6, 2017
⚠️ The captain @andresiniesta8 renews for live at FC Barcelona#ForeverIniesta pic.twitter.com/6SjNgxggGp
The 33-year-old who has many accolades to his name started his journey with Barcelona back in September 1996! And the Spanish midfielder has given his entire footballing career to the club. The captain has been a central figure winning many individual and championship trophies with the club and has committed the rest of his playing career to his first love.
🔊 "I'll be here until my body, my mind and all I must give says that's enough. I hope that won't be for a very long time" #ForeverIniesta pic.twitter.com/HCBvvs4wgk— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 6, 2017
It can be duly noted that Iniesta shares the record of most titles in Barcelona with Barca star Lionel Messi.
The midfielder who came through La Masia, Barca's Youth Academy, has scored 55 goals for the first team, following 639 appearances for the club. One of Barca's stalwarts the midfielder Iniesta has signed two historic trebles with the club - 2009 and 2015.
🔊 @andresiniesta8: "I can only thank the club and the fans for everything they do for me every day" #ForeverIniesta pic.twitter.com/NP8BSz2fdD— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 6, 2017