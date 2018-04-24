Barcelona's Cillessen to stay put despite interest from elsewhere

Bengaluru, April 24: Barcelona keeper Jasper Cillessen is keen to remain at the club this summer despite plenty of interest in him from a host of sides across Europe.
The 29-year-old's starring performance in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday (April 21) emphasised the ability and depth Ernesto Valverde has at his disposal.
There were concerns that the Dutchman may be drawn away from the Camp Nou this summer after being forced to play second fiddle to regular Marc-Andre ter Stegen, with the likes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool monitoring the backup custodian.
However, according to Catalan-based news outlet Sport, Cillessen's preference is to remain in Barcelona past this summer, with his love for the club and surroundings since the shot-stopper's switch from Ajax in 2016 playing a pivotal role.
The Netherlands international has conceded just two goals in his 10 outings so far this term. being beaten on average once every 450 minutes.
And the goalkeeper took another step towards the Barcelona fans hearts on Saturday evening by providing the base, via a long ball, from which Luis Suarez opened the scoring at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on the way to Blaugrana's 5-0 victory over Sevilla and their fourth consecutive Copa del Rey trophy.
Although much has been made of Cillessen's future in recent times, it is believed his family orientated outlook and his purchase of property in Barcelona showcase his intentions in remaining part of Valverde's contingent despite offers of more regular game time elsewhere.
The Dutch international was a subject of interest from a host of clubs in Europe.
Liverpool, West Ham United, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, AC Milan had all expressed their interest in the sweeper keeper but they now have to look elsewhere.
Cillessen, despite having done so well this season, has played just 10 games for the Blaugrana with the first-choice keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen enjoying the form of his life.
Ter Stegen is right now among the best keepers in the world and it is quite unlucky that a keeper of Cillessen's calibre is being wasted on the bench.
