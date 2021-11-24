Barcelona consider cancelling this French defender's contract - Good move?

Bengaluru, Nov. 24: Cash-strapped Barcelona may finally get rid of defender Samuel Umtiti in January.
According to reports, his contract could be terminated after the player refused to take a pay cut despite the club’s recent financial struggles. The Catalan side will reportedly now look to reach an agreement with the defender to end his contract.
Barcelona have been planning to cut ties with Samuel Umtiti for the last few years. The defender came under intense criticism after it was claimed he refused to leave while Barcelona were attempting to sell or loan him aside. The defender reportedly expressed his desire to stay and fight for a place having returned to fitness on the back of a number of injury issues. So, despite the best efforts to get him out the door, he remains a Barcelona player. But things could change soon.
Umtiti's struggle at Barca
Part of Barcelona since 2016, Samuel Umtiti's career has been on a downward curve where injuries played a big part. In the last five years, he has played in just 132 games for the La Liga giants and right now looks to be not in first-team plans. He is no longer the player he used to be and the emergence of Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza has all but ended his career at Barcelona. He was frozen out by former manager Ronald Koeman and new coach Xavi Hernandez does not rate him either reportedly.
Good move for all parties involved?
The 28-year-old career has fully stalled in the last couple of years, mostly due to injuries. However, the defender also has not looked at other clubs as well. He is currently on high wages and it could have been a barrier. He earns around £200,000 per week and his current contract runs till 2023. In that aspect, if the club and the defender can come to an agreement over a compensation package, it will be a fair deal for all parties involved. Umtiti could expect a fresh start elsewhere while cutting him loose could ease Barcelona's financial concerns a bit.