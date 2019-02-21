Football

Barcelona enter race for Arsenal target Houssem Aouar

By
Lyon star Houssem Aouar
Bengaluru, February 21: La Liga giants Barcelona have joined Arsenal in the race to land Houssem Aouar after being "seduced" by the Lyon star, according to reports in France.

French media house L'Equipe claim the Catalan giants have made contact with Aouar's agent in a desperate bid to win his signature.

The France Under-21 midfielder played 90 minutes against Barcelona in Tuesday night's 0-0 Champions League draw at home.

In a further blow to the Gunners, Aouar had stated the he idolizes Barcelona legends Xavi and Andres Iniesta having "feasted" on video footage of them as a child.

This admiration for Barcelona's style and philosophy could see him favour a move to the Nou Camp.

Arsenal had identified Aouar, 20, as a possible replacement for Welsh midfield maestro Aaron Ramsey, who is set to join Juventus in the summer, but he will not come cheap as he is contracted at Lyon until 2023.

Aouar came through the French club's ranks and has scored six goals and set up five more in all competitions this season.

Pep Guardiola is also among his admirers having waited in the tunnel to speak personally with him after his performance against Manchester City in November's 2-2 Champions League draw.

The City boss told reporters: "Houssem Aouar is a very good player, he is incredible.

"We talk a lot about Ndombele but Aouar is also excellent. He’s always very calm with the ball at his feet, with an excellent technical quality.

"Lyon really has a very good team. There are young people full of quality and I think the team is in place tactically, I think we can congratulate them.

"We have had absences tonight, but we have to congratulate them."

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 12:52 [IST]
