The key Opta facts as Barcelona suffer 8-2 humiliation to Bayern on historic Champions League night

By John Skilbeck
Bayern Munich tore apart Barcelona in Lisbon
Bayern Munich tore apart Barcelona in Lisbon

Lisbon, August 15: Barcelona suffered the biggest Champions League thrashing in their history as they folded 8-2 to Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

Philippe Coutinho, on loan to Bayern from Barcelona, provided the final humiliation with an assist and two goals after coming off the bench in the second half.

The game for Quique Setien's men went from bad to worse as they tumbled out at the quarter-final stage.

Not even Lionel Messi could keep the Camp Nou giants in the game, with Barcelona a defensive shambles.

Here is a look at the game, using Opta data to show how Barcelona imploded as Bayern demonstrated why so many fancy them for the title.

Story first published: Saturday, August 15, 2020, 3:30 [IST]
