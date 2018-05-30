Barcelona's Jordi Alba wanted by Premier League duo

Bengaluru, May 30: Barcelona star Jordi Alba is reportedly wanted by both Manchester United and Chelsea as the Spaniar is claimed to be growing frustrated at waiting on for a new contract.
The Spanish left-back, 29, has two years left on his Barcelona deal and his agent has taken a swipe at the Catalan club and says that Alba has stood by for over a year and a half to be offered fresh terms.
Vicente Fores told SPORT: “(Arsenal head football relations) Raul Sanllehi was still at the club when they told us not to worry, that they were going to call us to renew.
“But we are still waiting. It’s been a year and a half now.
“We don’t understand anything, maybe it’s normal for Barca or maybe they’re not happy with the performances of a player included in Fifa’s XI and who is the defender with the most assists in European football.
“There are two years left (on the deal) and we will see what’s going on, but we’re relaxed about it.”
A report in the same Catalan publication claims that both Manchester United and Chelsea want to sign the former Valencia man.
The Red Devils are in the market for a left-back as Jose Mourinho continues to sideline Luke Shaw.
Chelsea, meanwhile, tried but failed to sign Juventus star Alex Sandro to compete with Marcos Alonso.
Alba is one of the best left-backs in the world and has played a pivotal role in Barcelona's enormous success over the years.
He is an attacking full-back and loves to charge down the left wing and scores a decent amount goals as well.
With star players like Messi and Suarez in the team, the hard work that Alba provides often gets unnoticed but it will be a huge mistake by Barcelona if they still play the waiting game with the player.
Both Chelsea and Manchester United would be happy to break the bank for the former Valencia defender and will be happy to pay him a big wage which he truly deserves.
Jordi Alba is set o start for Spain in the World Cup and will once again play a key role for the side that won the World Cup in 2010.
