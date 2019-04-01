Football

Barcelona look to sign up Juan Mata on a free transfer

By
juan mata

Bengaluru, April 1: Barcelona are ready to sign Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata as a Bosman transfer and are set to open talks in coming months, according to rumours.

The Spaniard, who joined Manchester United in January 2014 only has three months remaining in his contract and is yet to be offered a new contract. The Spanish giants thus are now ready to utilise the occasion and reportedly will have a chat with the player and his agent, father who is free to speak to foreign clubs because of Bosman transfer rules.

The Spaniard reportedly wants a two-year deal at the minimum and is ready to hold off on it to see if the Red Devils do agree to his demand.

United have a firm stance of handing only one year contract to players above 30 and it has complicated the situation. Mata has not been a regular in the United squad under Solskjaer but is understood to be profoundly valued by Valverde for his vast experience of Spanish football.

The Catalan giants see Mata as a win-win type of transfer with the player now in the final stages of his career at 30 years of age. With Barcelona ready to let go Malcolm in the Summer, signing the former Chelsea player will be a good piece of business as the attacker too is unlikely to demand regular game time and a rotational role will suit the Spaniard.

Barcelona are reportedly now weighing up a two-year deal and in case, the player grows unhappy later, they will sell him for a comparative fee which will also be beneficial.

Mata has made just five starts under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and did start in the Red Devils’ 2-1 win over Watford on Saturday. However, it now remains to be seen if he has a future at Old Trafford beyond the end of the season.

It comes as another headache for newly-confirmed United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as like Mata, another midfielder Ander Herrera too is free to negotiate with overseas clubs as his contract expires in June.

The midfielder is reportedly a target of French giants Paris Saint Germain and apparently have been offered a better pay package than the Red Devils.

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 14:09 [IST]
