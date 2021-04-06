Barcelona looking at three players as Erling Haaland alternatives

Bengaluru, April 6: Barcelona are determined to sign a forward in the summer transfer window after having not replaced Suarez last year when he joined rivals Atletico Madrid.
As a result, they have already been linked with several names but the most high profile name that has caught the limelight is Borussia Dortmund hot prodigy, Erling Haaland. As per rumours, the player's agent Mino Raiola and his father have already visited the Barcelona office and held talks over a potential transfer.
But the Catalan giants are aware of the financial requirement of the deal hence are also looking at other options as well. They apparently have a list of alternatives in case they miss out on the Borussia Dortmund forward and here are the three options they are looking at for the time being-
1. Memphis Depay
The Dutch footballer's contract at Lyon ends this summer and he is one of the options Koeman looking at thoroughly. Koeman pushed for a deal for Depay last summer also but couldn't afford to match Lyon's valuation. But this time around, they could hope to get him for free.
2. Sergio Aguero
Another star forward whose contract will be up at the end of the season. The Manchester City striker will leave Etihad after a decade in the summer as a free agent and as per rumours, Barcelona are keeping a close eye on him. The Argentine striker could be a savvy signing for the side as a temporary fix with an experienced head.
3. Darwin Nunez
The 21-year-old Uruguayan striker also has reportedly emerged as one of the options on their radar as part of a contingency plan. The Benfica attacker who only joined the side last summer is making waves in Portugal with 12 goals and 9 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions already. Barcelona were interested in getting last summer as well and now again renew their interest as per rumours.