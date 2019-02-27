Barcelona looking to sign Ajax keeper Andre Onana

Bengaluru, February 27: Barcelona are weighing up a bid for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, the third player from a promising Ajax squad, following their acquisition of Frenkie de Jong and perennial interest in Matthijs de Ligt, according to reports.
Over the last couple of years, the Catalan side have seen Marc-Andre ter Stegen solidifying himself as one of the top goalkeepers in the world and number one in the Barcelona squad. This has now put another shot-stopper Cillessen firmly as the second choice.
Now latest reports have suggested that the 29-year-old Dutch keeper is looking to leave Camp Nou this summer in search of a regular number one gig. This has put the La Liga leaders in search of an understudy of the German keeper and according to latest reports, Barcelona are interested in a deal to sign Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, who spent the early stages of his career at the club.
Onana came through the ranks at La Masia before moving to Ajax’s academy in 2015 which have now established himself as the Dutch side’s number one as well earning eight caps for his country following his debut in 2016.
Barcelona are said to value the Cameroonian international highly and has been impressed by his shot-stopping ability as well ability on the ball.
Barcelona are reportedly now looking at the keeper with a €20m price tag and the Cameroon international's agent has apparently already informed Ajax of Barcelona’s interest in the Cameroon stopper with a bid expected to be forthcoming in the summer.
If the move goes through, he could be the third Ajax player that Barcelona have tried to sign after Frenkie De Jong – who they did manage to capture in Winter – and club captain Matthijs De Ligt who was also edging towards a move.
Onana has been a wall in goal for Ajax this term, keeping 14 clean sheets in 22 league matches and has a contract with the Dutch side till 2021.