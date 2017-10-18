Barcelona and Manchester City to fight for Borussia Dortmund's Julian Weigl

London, Oct 18: Manchester City are ready to battle Barcelona for the signature of Borussia Dortmund's coveted midfielder Julian Weigl next summer, according to reports.
The German midfielder established himself as one of the regular midfield starters for Tuchel's side last season and was in a good run of form for last two seasons since his move from second-division 1860 Munich in 2015.
The youngster's impressive rise has allegedly caught the eye of both the European giants as both are reportedly in talks with the midfielder's agent for a move in the next Summer.
Barcelona want to strengthen the base of their midfield with the inclusion of Weigl and mostly see the 22-year-old as the ideal backup to deep-lying playmaker Busquets.
Barcelona currently also have their options with midfielder Andre Gomes or Sergi Roberto, however, the club is believed to be not satisfied with their performance and are ready to launch a bid to secure the service of the youngster.
Barca officials Josep Bartomeu and Robert Fernandez reportedly also have scouted the midfielder personally and are satisfied with his display.
In the meantime, Pep Guardiola also allegedly has advised his Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain to make a move for Weigl in next summer as both Fernandinho and Yaya Toure are out of contract next year and Pep is keen to strengthen the defensive areas in City's midfield.
The 22-year-old just came back to activity in September following four-month injury cutback with a broken ankle and has made five appearances in all competitions, with two starts till now.
Weigl signed a new contract with Borussia Dortmund in last December which continues through 2021 however his agent earlier stated his player's desire which is to move to Spain.
Now it will be interesting to see, how the situation turns out to be in the next Summer as when clubs and manager's like Barcelona and Pep Guardiola come calling, it becomes a hard choice for any player to decide his move.