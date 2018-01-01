Barcelona monitor Chelsea defender Christensen

Bengaluru, January 1: La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly lining up a bid for Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen.
The Catalan club continue their search for a top-class central defender, and have earmarked the Dane as a potential signing.
Reports claim that Barcelona are "long-term admirers" of the 21-year-old defender, and have been "keeping tabs on him" ever since he ousted David Luiz in the Chelsea starting XI.
Christensen has even been preferred to England stalwart Gary Cahill by Blues boss Antonio Conte at times this season.
And his fine form has alerted the decision-makers at Stamford Bridge into considering a new contract offer.
The Dane's current deal expires in 2020, but some impressive performances this season have pushed the Blues into action.
Reports in London claim that Chelsea want to reward him for his fine performances with improved terms before he joins up with Denmark for the World Cup next summer.
Christensen joined the West London outfit in February 2012 from Brondby, and was earmarked early on to be a potential star of the future.
The Dane spent the previous two season on loan at German club Borussia Monchengladbach where he grew a lot as a player owing to regular first-tea football.
Christensen has started 16 games in all competitions for boss Antonio Conte, and has been a major plus in what has proved a stop-start season so far.
Former Chelsea man Eddie Newton, who now works as their loan technical coach, believes he is the "next John Terry".
Speaking to Chelsea TV Newton said: “Andreas is a player that we can definitely have here for the next 10 years.
"He is another John Terry for me, and has that same kind of stature because he has got that ability."
Chelsea will surely be sweating with Barcelona keeping tabs on their starlet and must work quickly to award the Dane a new deal.