Barcelona Predicted Playing XI vs Mallorca: Lamine Yamal starts, No Robert Lewandowski?

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Barcelona kick off their La Liga title defense with an away clash against RCD Mallorca at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Saturday, August 16.

Under head coach Hansi Flick, the defending champions aim to set the tone for another dominant campaign following their domestic treble last season. Here’s our predicted starting XI for the match, taking into account recent team news, injuries, and pre-season form.

Mallorca vs Barcelona Team News

Barcelona head into the season opener with a mix of optimism and challenges. The club has resolved key registration issues, allowing new signing Joan García to make his competitive debut in goal, replacing the injured Marc-André ter Stegen, who is sidelined with a long-term back injury. However, star striker Robert Lewandowski is a major doubt due to a hamstring injury sustained in training, potentially paving the way for Ferran Torres or loanee Marcus Rashford to lead the line. Dani Olmo is also questionable with a minor muscle issue but may be fit enough for the squad. Meanwhile, players like Wojciech Szczęsny, Roony Bardghji, and Gerard Martín remain unregistered, limiting Flick’s options.

Barcelona’s pre-season was electric, with the team scoring 20 goals in four friendlies, including a 5-0 thrashing of Como. The attacking trio of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Fermín López shone brightly, and they are expected to carry that momentum into the league opener.

Barcelona Starting XI Players vs Mallorca

With Marc-André ter Stegen sidelined, former Espanyol keeper Joan García steps in as Barcelona's No. 1, earning his La Liga debut after keeping a clean sheet in the Joan Gamper Trophy.



At the back, Jules Koundé returns on the right, while Ronald Araújo and Pau Cubarsí form a promising central partnership following Iñigo Martínez's departure. On the left, Alejandro Balde provides pace and width. Midfield control rests with Frenkie de Jong and Pedri, orchestrating play against Mallorca's compact setup. Ahead of them, Fermín López, a breakout from pre-season, offers energy and goal threat in the attacking midfield role.

In attack, rising star Lamine Yamal is nailed on at right wing, while Raphinha brings his direct style from the left. With Robert Lewandowski unavailable, Ferran Torres is expected to lead the line, though loanee Marcus Rashford remains an option from the bench. Hansi Flick's setup blends youth, creativity, and sharp attacking intent.