KKR Head Coaches in IPL: Who have held the Head Coach role before Abhishek Nayar at Kolkata Knight Riders?

Emma Hayes Calls Rose Lavelle One Of The Best Players After USWNT's Dominant Win Against New Zealand

Football Barcelona, Real Madrid to fight for 22-year-old Striker, Man United and Arsenal also Monitoring By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 18:30 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Barcelona and Real Madrid are both actively monitoring a talented 22-year-old striker Etta Young, who has made a significant impact at Levante this season. The player has already scored six goals and provided three assists in ten matches, drawing attention across European football.

Barcelona has shown strong interest in securing him as a replacement for long-serving striker Robert Lewandowski, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

The club was keen to sign him last summer but couldn't complete the move due to financial fair play restrictions. Reports indicate that Barcelona views the player as a fan favorite, and recent images have even shown him wearing the Blaugrana jersey, hinting at his admiration for the Catalan club.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid is also closely monitoring his development, considering a move that could see them snatch the talent away from their rivals. The Madrid club can sign him for his €30 million release clause, the same amount that Barcelona would pay, but both clubs face stiff competition from Premier League giants like Manchester City, Manchester United, and Arsenal.

Etta Eyong, the 22-year-old Cameroonian forward currently playing for Levante in La Liga, has been a breakthrough star in the 2025/26 season. Standing 181 cm tall and wearing shirt number 21, Eyong has registered six goals and three assists in ten matches since joining Levante on a four-year contract in September 2025. Previously, he had stints at Cádiz and Villarreal, showing steady progress and emerging as a versatile attacker.

Eyong's pace, positioning, and clinical finishing have caught the attention of major European clubs. Among the frontrunners monitoring his progress are La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona. Barça, despite being limited by Financial Fair Play restrictions last summer, remains highly interested. Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United are also eager to secure his signature.