Barcelona set sights on Bayern Munich's David Alaba with €50m plus Andre Gomes offer

Bengaluru, April 10: Barcelona are reportedly planning a move for Bayern Munich's high profile left-back David Alaba this Summer, according to reports. Reports in Spain have suggested that the La Liga leaders are pushing a move for the Austrian international and are even ready to make a bid of €50m plus midfielder Andre Gomes, who has been a fringe player of the squad.
The 25-year-old has been a regular at Bayern Munich and within the Austrian national team setup as well. He has been impressive this season as well for the club.
The versatile player has been a mainstay in Jupp Heynckes' side this term and has played 32 times for Bayern this season, scoring once and assisting six times.
Incredible – we did it again 🔴🏆 @FCBayern #MiaSanMeister #da27 pic.twitter.com/WQdWhg9TQV— David Alaba (@David_Alaba) April 7, 2018
The Austrian international has been linked with a move to Barca in the past, but it seems this time the Liga giants are serious in their intentions.
Alaba's versatility has reportedly caught the interest of Barcelona because the 25-year-old can play in the midfield or as a centre-back apart from his full-back role.
Today's training news |— Bayern mania (@Bayern_mania) April 9, 2018
- David Alaba is back in team training after recovering from back pronblem.
- Robben, Boateng, Kimmich and Rafinha missed training.
- Vidal and Coman continued their rehab programme.
- Wagner trained individually.
- Neuer worked on his rehab programme. pic.twitter.com/OQHgrvYWex
Earlier in the season, Alaba too claimed that he is open to moving to another club to experience a different challenge, which also alerted Barcelona.
But with Alaba having a contract with Bayern till 2021, it's unlikely that Bayern would part with one of their star men. But to test Bayern's determination, the La Liga side have reportedly offered Andre Gomes as a part of the deal.
Barcelona will attempt to sign Bayern Munich full-back David Alaba this summer with an offer of €50m plus midfielder Andre Gomes. (sport)— Chelsea (@ouggi) April 8, 2018
Gomes, on the other hand, has found life difficult at Camp Nou since joining from Valencia in 2016 for a reported fee of €35m. This season, he has started just four games for the La Liga leaders and is poised to leave the club in coming summer transfer window.
But with Bayern already having a lot of options in the midfield and Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka joining them in the summer, it is very much unlikely that Gomes will fancy a move to the German Bundesliga side. As for Bayern, it is also very much improbable that they will lose one of their star players so easily to one of their European rivals.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.