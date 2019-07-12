Barcelona sign Griezmann from Atletico for €120m on five-year deal

Barcelona, July 12: Antoine Griezmann has swapped Atletico Madrid for Barcelona after LaLiga's champions triggered his €120million release clause.
France star and World Cup winner Griezmann will link up with Lionel Messi at Camp Nou on a five-year deal that includes an €800m buy-out option, it was confirmed on Friday (July 12).
The 28-year-old turned down a move to Barca in June last year as he opted to extend his Atletico contract. However, Griezmann informed the Madrid side of his desire to leave the Spanish capital following five years.
Benvingut, @antogriezmann 🤙 pic.twitter.com/MbzBx1d9iG— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) July 12, 2019
Griezmann has now made the switch to Barca, joining fellow recruits Frenkie de Jong and Neto through the door as Ernesto Valverde's side eye a third consecutive LaLiga title.
The attacker - who was born in France and has spent his entire professional career in Spain - moved to Atletico from Real Sociedad in 2014.
Official statement regarding the unilateral termination of the contract that links Antoine Griezmann with our club https://t.co/3V2p51Pmut— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 12, 2019
He won the Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and Supercopa de Espana during his time at Atletico.
Griezmann scored 15 LaLiga goals as Diego Simeone's side finished second behind Barca in 2018-19, while he netted 21 in all competitions.
Griezmann may not be the last high-profile forward to join Barca in this transfer window, with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar also linked with a return.
The Brazilian left Camp Nou in a world-record €222m deal two years ago, but rumours about a return to Spain have been constant throughout his time in Paris.
Barca revealed this month Neymar informed them he is eager to go move back, while PSG sporting director Leonardo confirmed the forward is available for the right price after he failed to report for pre-season training.