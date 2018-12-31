Football

Barcelona star Gerard Pique overtakes Spanish football club

By
pique

Bengaluru, December 31: Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique has completed an overhaul of a tiny club FC Andorra, who plays in Spanish regional league, the player's Kosmos investment group said.

The defender's company along with other investors now will form the new board members in which the Barcelona player will be the president of the club, while Gabri and Albert Jorquera, both ex-Barcelona players, will work as the coaching staffs.

"The General Assembly of FC Andorra has unanimously approved the transmission of its assets in favour of an Andorran company jointly managed by different investors, including Kosmos," said the company's statement.

"Kosmos welcomes the decision made by the club. The company adds this project to its global portfolio linked to sports, media and entertainment ventures."

FC Andorra formed in 1942 currently compete in the Primera Catalana - the fifth level of Spanish football. However the club has a history of playing in the third tier between 1980 and 1998 while they won the Copa Catalunya in 1994 after knocking out Barça in the last four and beating Espanyol in the final. Their best performance in the Copa del Rey was the last 16 in 1995-96.

Since 2008, the club has seen the rise of debts and other quandaries come around, but with the new leadership of Pique, the small side from Andorra can now finally dream of a better future.

This new investment is the next big move by Pique's company in the Sports arena. Pique, who is the CEO and president of Kosmos, earlier took over the stake of tennis' Davis Cup, with a promise of injecting $3 billion dollars into the 118-year-old competition over the next 25 years remodelling it into a season-ending tournament operated in one venue as opposed to the current format which covers matches out over months in different countries.

Apart from these, Pique's financial group also has business ventures in video games, esports, isotonic drinks, eyeglasses and organic hamburgers.

    Story first published: Monday, December 31, 2018, 17:39 [IST]
