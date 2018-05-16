Barcelona target Lenglet yet to decide future – agent

Bengaluru, May 16: Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet is yet to decide his future, his agent Gregory Dakad said, amidst reported interest from Barcelona. Barcelona's defensive hindrances were exposed in their last game when they lost 5-4 against Levante which now have stopped their unbeaten league run and prevented them from winning an invincible trophy.
Yerry Mina and Thomas Vermaelen started the game but the pair put on a disastrous display. The 32-year-old Vermaelen who is on the verge of his career's end is now expected to be sold at the end of the season whereas new signing Mina is supposed to be sent on loan next season to gain more maturity.
This has led the Spanish side to look out for more depth on the defensive side of things and they have reportedly zeroed down upon the young Sevilla defender.
Barcelona are said to be impressed by Lenglet's season, especially his performances against Manchester United over the two legs in the Champions League which they won 2-1.
Also, the French defender is said to have only a €30m (£26.5m) buyout clause in his Sevilla contract, a decent price considering how the market has unfolded and as a result, Barcelona are now apparently readying an approach for the defender.
However, the player's agent now has opened up about the speculation of his player moving. The defender's agent, Dakad has hinted that not only Barcelona but also other European clubs too have inquired about the midfielder.
However, the player is yet to decide his future and will only look into all the options after the summing-up of the current season.
"He still does not know what he is going to do or what he wants to do next summer," Dakad told Estadio Deportivo. "At the moment, Clement focuses on the end of the season. Of course, there are clubs that are interested in Lenglet. But first, he wants to finish the season well - he really likes the club and the city here.
"I can promise you that I do not know what he wants to do and I cannot say which clubs are interested, but in Spain and in other countries there are clubs that would like to meet us. At the moment, however, there is nothing decided."
Apart from Barcelona, premier league giants Liverpool and Manchester United too are reportedly monitoring the player's situation but it is the Spanish side who are said to be leading the race as of now.
Lenglet joined the La Liga side from Nancy for just €5m last year but in his debut season has caught the eye and already established himself as a regular in Sevilla's starting lineup, playing 53 matches all over this season.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.