Barcelona target Liverpool fullback Alberto Moreno

Bengaluru, October 10: La Liga holders Barcelona are preparing a shock move for out of favour Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno.
The Spanish giants were in for a left-back this summer to provide back-up for first-choice Jordi Alba, but they missed out on a list of targets that was believed to have included Juan Bernat and Ferland Mendy.
Now reports in Spain claim that the Catalan club have switched their attention to Anfield and their out-of-favour left-back who is a realistic target considering how rarely he is getting playing time at the Merseyside club.
Moreno has found game-time almost impossible so far this season, having appeared only once, in the EFL Cup defeat to Chelsea. He was not particularly impressive in that game and was the guilty party behind Liverpool conceding against Eden Hazard.
Barcelona will be confident of landing the 26-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer. Liverpool might be lured to sell him this January for whatever fee they can get for him rather than losing him for nothing.
Valencia’s Jose Luis Gaya and Athletic Bilbao’s Yuri Berchiche are other options being considered as per reports but both are getting regular playing time and might not want to join the Catalans to deputize Jordi Alba.
Ferland Mendy, currently plying his trade in the French League with Lyon, remains the top target, however. However, Moreno is the most realistic target and he might welcome the idea of moving back to his homeland after his poor time in English football.
Liverpool paid £12million to bring in Moreno back in 2014 from Sevilla, but he has failed to make the left-back spot his own and they could be tempted for a fee in January.
Prior to last season Jurgen Klopp used James Milner there, and since the last campaign, Andy Robertson has made the spot his own and is only getting better and better. So, Moreno quitting Anfield looks very likely at the moment.