Barcelona target Liverpool hero Divock Origi

Bengaluru, May 23: La Liga champions Barcelona have reportedly been linked with a move for Liverpool’s Divock Origi, the man who ruined their Champions League dream.
The Belgian striker struck twice a fortnight ago as the Reds produced a stunning four-goal comeback to dump the favourites out of Europe's elite club competition.
Now his performance has reportedly convinced the Catalans that the 24-year-old is the man to bring to provide extra firepower, according to reports in Spain.
The Spanish media claim Ernesto Valverde’s side are searching for a back-up forward to Luis Suarez.
French World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann is widely-expected to make the move to the Nou Camp this summer.
The Atletico Madrid forward has already announced he is leaving the La Liga runners-up with the champions believed to have already secured a deal for him. But Barcelona are also looking for a more out-and-out striker to help fill the No. 9 position deputizing ageing Luis Suarez.
Origi is one of the leading players identified for the role, along with Tottenham veteran Fernando Llorente. And his brace against Barcelona was allegedly enough to convince them to make an attempted summer swoop on Anfield.
Origi is out of contract at Liverpool next year but the Reds are believed to have already opened talks over an extension.
Jurgen Klopp is reportedly very happy with the Belgian's attitude in training despite being played in a bit-part role for the Reds. And, he has had his moments this season despite being handed very few number of chances.
However, the former Lille attacker is yet to commit himself to the Premier League runners-up. Barcelona could also opt for the cheaper option of Llorente.
The Spurs striker, 34, will become a free agent next month and is yet to decide on his future and could well move back to his homeland.