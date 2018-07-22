Barcelona target Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet

Bengaluru, July 22: Spanish champions FC Barcelona are set to make bid for Liverpool's current third-choice goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, according to reports in Spain.
Marca claim the Nou Camp giants are set to bid for the out-of-favour Belgian as a replacement for their second-keeper Jasper Cillessen who could be on his way out of the club.
Mignolet is now unlikely to play for the Reds again after Alisson Becker completed his world-record £68million move to Anfield.
Despite his recent blunders, including two unbelievable howlers in the Champions League final, Loris Karius is also above Mignolet in the pecking order.
The Belgian stopper would not be signed as first-choice at Barcelona though with Marc-Andre ter Stegen holding that mantle quite comfortably. However, Barcelona see him as more than a fine understudy to the German with Cillessen believed to be on the way out.
The Dutch keeper is tipped to leave the Nou Camp this window after growing frustrated with his lack of first-team action - playing just twice last term in La Liga.
Marca now claim Mignolet tops Barcelona's list of back-up goalkeepers - with Wolfsburg's Koen Casteels and Borussia Monchengladbach's Yann Sommer also featuring.
Should the deal go ahead Liverpool's goalkeeping revolution will be well underway.
As well as signing Alisson for a world-record fee for a No. 1, the Reds have sold Danny Ward to Leicester in a £12.5m deal which is an exceptional deal for the Reds in terms of the financial aspect of the game.
Mignolet's representative is exploring all options, with a record-breaking £65 million ($85m) deal for Alisson set to hasten the departure of a man who has spent five years with Liverpool.
Nico Vaesen told Belgian news outlet Walfoot: “It doesn't change the situation .
“Our goal is to find a solution for Simon to play and Alisson's arrival doesn't change that.
“We know that a player of €60-70million won't find himself on the bench. We are looking at the situation and looking for a solution to his playing time.
“There are options, the next few days will be decisive.”
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.