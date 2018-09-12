Barcelona target Premier League defensive duo Monreal and Moreno

Bengaluru, September 12: La Liga champions Barcelona are tracking Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal and Liverpool’s Alberto Moreno, according to reports in Spain.
The Catalan giants have left themselves short of options at left-back after selling Lucas Digne to Everton and are now desperate to get one as Jordi Alba is the only senior left-sided defender at the Nou Camp and boss Ernesto Valverde is desperate for decent cover for the Spanish international.
Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo reckons the La Liga champions have turned their attention to the Spaniards in the Premier League hoping to tempt one of them home.
Monreal moved to the Emirates from Malaga five years ago and was linked with a move to Real Sociedad in the summer window. But the 32-year-old decided to stay and has retained his place in the starting line-up under new boss Unai Emery.
The Spanish international is out of contract next year and Barcelona could look to take advantage with a lucrative offer and the guarantee of game time challenging for the title and Champions League.
Meanwhile, their other target Alberto Moreno has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield behind first-choice left-back Andrew Robertson.
The Spaniard joined the Reds from Sevilla five years ago for £12million. The 26-year-old is also a free agent next summer and it would be a surprise if he was offered a new deal to extend his stay on Merseyside considering the lack of playing time he is having at Liverpool.
Both Monreal and Moreno could be up for grabs for free next summer but Moreno, being six years younger, is a better option compared to his compatriot Monreal.
The 26-year-old is an attack-mined full back and could well be the perfect backup of his countryman Alba who boasts a similar style of play and a is a pivotal player in Barcelona's system.