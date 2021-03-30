Barcelona targeting Flamengo talent: One for the future?

Bengaluru, March 30: Over the years Barcelona have uncovered several Latin talents and under the guidance of Ronald Koeman, there is a strong indication that is likely to follow again in the upcoming window.
Barcelona are likely to revamp the squad with new and young blood who can be assets for the future and it has linked them with several raw talents. The latest name which has caught the eye of the Catalan based side is believed to be Flamengo defender Natan, who is currently playing on loan at Red Bull Bragantino.
The Brazilian defender surely is an unknown name to the general mass and these are the couple of things you need to know about him:
His career so far
The 20-year-old Brazilian has been on Flamengo's books since 2016 and made speedy progress in the youth setup before making a grade in the first-team setup only last year. He has already made 16 senior appearances for his native club and has scored once across all fronts. Most recently he has made a switch to Red Bull Bragantino on loan until the end of the calendar year.
Playing Style
The 6'1" centre half played as a fullback in his youth days however since his debut in the side, has been deployed in the middle of the defence. He stands out for his character and his leadership characteristics, but he's also technically sound. He is comfortable with the ball at his feet and likes to move forward helping in the initial build-up.
Transfer Fee
His current side Red Bull Bragantino have set a price of €3.4 million for 50 per cent of his economic rights once he’s played 20 games for them. Apart from that the Brazilian club also have inserted a €70m release clause in his current contract.
Barcelona's chances
While youngsters Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza have impressed in the backline, the inconsistent performances of Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti have made Koeman look out for a fresh face to spread the strength. The Brazilian wonderkid is undoubtedly a prospect to look out for in the future, however, his release clause still stands far fetched. Considering the Catalan based side are currently in financial turmoil, a transfer is unlikely to befall with such terms.