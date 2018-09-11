Barcelona to make a move for Frenkie De Jong: Marc Overmars

Amsterdam, September 11: Frenkie De Jong was in the wish list of Barcelona in this summer transfer window but the Catalan giants failed to rope in the 21-year-old Dutch midfielder. Ajax Amsterdam sporting director Marc Overmars said the La Liga title holders did not value De Jong enough to get him in their squad.
According to the sources, Barcelona have made a bid around £25-30 million for De Jong. But the Ajax management made it clear that De Jong is not for sale. The English club Tottenham Hotspur also came with a bigger offer but Ajax kept a similar stand.
But was it really impossible for a big club like Barcelona to rope in the Dutch international this summer? Overmars does not think so. "Barcelona did not value De Jong," he said.
"Barcelona may return for Frenkie in January. Players will not leave in that period.”
De Jong has told the Ajax management that he wanted to stay at the club this season. The midfielder has put up a great performance to help Ajax to qualify for the Champions League this season. But Overmars said Barcelona might come with a big offer to get De Jong in their squad in the winter transfer window.
If De Jong leaves Ajax to join Barcelona in the winter transfer window, it will be really bad for the Dutch side as they will not get much time to rope in a replacement. So, Overmars has made it clear that De Jong will not be allowed to join Barcelona in the middle of the season.
De Jong has started his professional football career at Willem II in 2014. After that he joined the second division Dutch side Jong Ajax in the summer transfer window of 2015-16 to get the opportunity to play more first team football.
De Jong was regarded as the talent of Jupiler League (second division Dutch side). De Jong has also guided AFC Ajax in the Europa League Final in 2017. The Dutch midfielder has scored 1 goal so far in his 37 appearances for AFC Ajax till date.