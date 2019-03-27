Barcelona to sign Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno on free

Bengaluru, March 27: Liverpool outcast Alberto Moreno will sign for Barcelona on a free this summer, according to reports.
The Spanish left-back has fallen out of favour at Anfield and is second-choice behind Andy Robertson. In fact, he has often been ignored by Liverpool manager Klopp even when Robertson was rested and James Milner was preferred instead.
The Spaniard made 27 appearances last season but has only featured five times this term. The last game Moreno was involved in was the 2-1 FA Cup defeat at Wolves in January.
Unless there is an injury crisis, Liverpool fans may not see the full-back in action again as he is out of contract in the summer.
Moreno was tipped to move to Italy and join former Kop team-mate Lucas Leiva at Lazio after being spotted in Rome last week. However, reports in Spain now claim that Barcelona want to sign the defender as back-up to first-choice Jordi Alba.
The 27-year-old signed from Sevilla in 2014 for £12million but his attacking instincts have never been able to mask his poor defending.
Barcelona are also very keen on Ajax wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt even though he will come costly considering the form he is in and the number of clubs interested in his signature.
Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Luka Jovic is also on their summer shopping list as boss Ernesto Valverde looks to reshape his squad at the Nou Camp.