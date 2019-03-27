Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Barcelona to sign Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno on free

By
Liverpool and Spain star Alberto Moreno
Liverpool and Spain star Alberto Moreno

Bengaluru, March 27: Liverpool outcast Alberto Moreno will sign for Barcelona on a free this summer, according to reports.

The Spanish left-back has fallen out of favour at Anfield and is second-choice behind Andy Robertson. In fact, he has often been ignored by Liverpool manager Klopp even when Robertson was rested and James Milner was preferred instead.

The Spaniard made 27 appearances last season but has only featured five times this term. The last game Moreno was involved in was the 2-1 FA Cup defeat at Wolves in January.

Unless there is an injury crisis, Liverpool fans may not see the full-back in action again as he is out of contract in the summer.

Moreno was tipped to move to Italy and join former Kop team-mate Lucas Leiva at Lazio after being spotted in Rome last week. However, reports in Spain now claim that Barcelona want to sign the defender as back-up to first-choice Jordi Alba.

The 27-year-old signed from Sevilla in 2014 for £12million but his attacking instincts have never been able to mask his poor defending.

Barcelona are also very keen on Ajax wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt even though he will come costly considering the form he is in and the number of clubs interested in his signature.

Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Luka Jovic is also on their summer shopping list as boss Ernesto Valverde looks to reshape his squad at the Nou Camp.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 12:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 27, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue