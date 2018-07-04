Barcelona to use Paulinho as make weight for Chelsea's Willian

Bengaluru, July 4: Barcelona are willing to offer Brazil's Paulinho to Chelsea to bring his compatriot Willian to Camp Nou, according to reports.
The Blues have reportedly rejected an offer of £50million for the 29-year-old midfielder as they want around £71m (80m Euros).
Barcelona are unwilling to pay that but sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo say the La Liga champions are ready to offer ex-Spurs grafter Paulinho in part exchange.
The 29-year-old midfielder arrived to Barcelona from China last summer for a transfer fee worth £40 million and has had a very successful campaign with the Catalans, where he won the La Liga.
Before the transfer to CSL, Paulinho had a stint with Tottenham Hotspur, whom he joined in the summer transfer window of 2013-14 season for a fee worth £19.7 million from Corinthians. But, the Brazilian was unable to prove himself in the Premier League in two seasons and was not regular in the North London side in 2014-15 season.
After scoring 10 goals in his 67 appearances for Spurs, Paulinho moved to Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande in the summer transfer window of 2015-16 for £14 million.
Paulinho had rediscovered himself in Guangzhou Evergrande under the management of the former Brazil head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari. He scored 28 goals in his 95 appearances for the Chinese club in three seasons and won the Chinese Super League twice in 2015 and 2016. The Brazilian midfielder also helped them to win Chinese FA Cup and Chinese Super Cup too.
After a successful stint at Guangzhou Evergrande, Paulinho joined the Catalan Giants Barcelona in the summer transfer window of 2017-18 season.
In 2017-18 campaign, Paulinho had a moderately good season at Barcelona. He scored 9 goals in 49 appearances for the Catalan Giants in the previous season. He was an integral part of the squad which won the La Liga and Copa Del Rey double. He has also been a regular in the Brazilian national side too since 2013. He won the Bronze Ball in Brazil's triumph in the Confederations Cup in 2013.
Now, Barcelona are considering to sell Paulinho in this summer transfer window to make some funds for the Brazilian winger Willian. In this circumstance, the Catalan Giants have received an offer for Paulinho and the club management are considering to part ways with the midfielder this summer.
