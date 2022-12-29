Barcelona want Dani Olmo, a good deal?

Bengaluru, Dec 29: Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez reportedly wants RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo as he looks to bolster his attacking department. The Blaugrana boss is believed to be a huge admirer of his compatriot and has identified him as a potential target for the next transfer window.
This
is
not
the
first
time
Olmo
has
been
linked
with
a
move
to
Camp
Nou.
He
was
linked
with
a
move
to
Barcelona
in
January
2022
but
the
Blaugrana
eventually
opted
to
sign
Ferran
Torres
instead
in
a
€55
million
deal
from
Manchester
City.
Olmo has Barcelona's DNA in him as he spent seven years of his youth career on the books of the Catalan giants. He was at the famous La Masia academy between 2007 and 2014. Then, he moved to Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb where he was developed further and soon make his first-team debut. Olmo was eventually snapped up by RB Leipzig in 2020 and has since become a key figure at the Red Bull Arena.
The versatile forward was also hugely trusted by former Spain manager Luis Enrique and was a regular feature for La Furia Rojas in both European Championship 2020 and 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The
24-year-old
is
a
versatile
attacker
who
can
play
across
the
front
three
and
a
number
ten
and
also
in
a
hybrid
number
eight
role.
Olmo
has
scored
three
goals
and
provided
four
assists
in
14
games
for
RB
Leipzig
this
campaign
but
could
be
on
the
move
for
the
right
price.
Olmo could be a solid addition to Barcelona but whether they actually need the forward is debatable. The Blaugrana spent a fortune on new signings in the summer and have a star-studded attack which boasts both quality and depth.
Barcelona's
financial
struggles
are
pretty
much
well-documented
and
the
key
reason
behind
it
is
their
poor
business
in
the
transfer
market
in
recent
years.
Olmo
looks
like
a
luxury
signing
right
now
but
they
are
not
in
a
position
to
make
this
kind
of
deal.
The likes of Ferran Torres and Raphinha have flattered to deceive since their moves to Camp Nou while Ansu Fati's future has also been up in the air. Memphis Depay could also be on the move after struggling for game time. A move for Olmo makes sense only if the Catalan giants oversee a few exits from the club.