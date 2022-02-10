Barcelona want to sign Inter Milan star as a free transfer next summer - Good pick by Xavi?

Bengaluru, Feb 10: After enjoying a greatly successful winter transfer window, Barcelona seem to be now outlining plans for the summer.
However, much like the ongoing campaign, the La Liga giants have to take a cautious approach in the market due to their financial situation. As a result, the Catalans are now looking to poach players who will be free agents in the summer and one of their main targets is believed to be Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic.
Brozovic’s current contract at Inter runs until the end of the season, and although the Serie A winners are working on a potential extension, the parties involved are yet to reach a middle ground in terms of salary. Barcelona are reportedly now ready to take advantage of the situation and have offered the 29-year-old a contract. The coming weeks are expected to be decisive for his future.
Brozovic's impressive season
The Croatian has grown into one of the most reliable holding midfielders in Europe in recent years. One of the key members of the team, the 29-year-old was integral to the Inter's Serie A success last season while he has once again been among their top performers in the ongoing campaign. The Croatian is an important piece under Inzaghi, serving as the linkage between defence and attack. The midfielder has played 31 games so far this season, with one goal and two assists to his name.
Good deal for Barcelona?
The Croatoan has been one of the best defensive midfielders in recent years and the possibility of signing a player of his pedigree on a free transfer does not come around too often. Barcelona are on the lookout for a replacement for club captain Sergio Busquets. The holding midfielder although has been impressive under Xavi in the recent few games. However he is indeed entering the final phase of his career. In that regard, Brozovic could be the perfect short-term replacement.