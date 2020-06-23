Baresi leads tributes after death of Milan great Pierino Prati

Milan, June 23: Milan great Pierino Prati died aged 73 as tributes poured in for the former Italy forward on Monday (June 22).
Prati enjoyed great success with Milan, winning seven major honours – including the 1968-69 European Cup and 1967-68 Serie A title.
He scored a famous hat-trick for Milan in the 4-1 European Cup final victory over Ajax.
"A giant of our history closed his eyes," Milan wrote on Twitter. "From the Bernabuu stadium to the Bombonera [scene of the 1969 Intercontinental Cup win], Piero Prati was a shining light for us all and shall be dearly missed: rest in peace Piero."
Ha chiuso gli occhi un gigante della nostra Storia. Dal Bernabeu alla Bombonera: Piero Prati ha dato lustro in tutto il mondo ai colori rossoneri. Ciao Piero.
Goodbye to a true Rossonero legend. You were a shining light for us all and shall be dearly missed: rest in peace Piero.
The Milan Hall of Famer also helped the Rossoneri to two European Cup Winners' Cup trophies, to go with Coppa Italia (1972 and 1973) and Intercontinental Cup (1969) glory.
Prati scored 72 goals in 141 Serie A games for Milan between 1966 and 1973, while he also represented Roma and Fiorentina.
Part of Italy's triumphant 1968 European Championship side, Prati – also a World Cup runner-up in 1970 – netted seven goals in 14 appearances.
Fellow Milan great Franco Baresi tweeted: "A champion on and off the field, an honour to have known you. Goodbye Piero RIP."
Fellow Milan great Franco Baresi tweeted: "A champion on and off the field, an honour to have known you. Goodbye Piero RIP."
After Monday's 4-1 rout of Lecce, Milan head coach Stefano Pioli told Sky Sport Italia: "I want to remember him on behalf of the whole club, we dedicate this victory to him, we are close to his family."