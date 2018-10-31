Barkley has more ability than Alli or Lingard: Carragher

Football

Ross Barkley

London, Oct 31: Jamie Carragher in a sensational claim has insisted that Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley is a better player than both Jesse Lingard and Dele Alli and soon will become “a must” in the England set-up after he scored one and created two assists against Burnley last week.

The English midfielder was forgotten in the last one-and-a-half year where he hardly appeared for former side Everton as well as his new side Chelsea. However, after the arrival of new boss Maurizio Sarri, the midfielder has been handed a new lease of life who is now giving him a decent number of minutes to show his worth.

The 24-year-old moreover has had one memorable month where he scored goals against Spain in the international break as well recorded three goals and three assists in the last three games for Chelsea.

And now following his sparkling run of form, former Liverpool defender Carragher has claimed that finally, the former Everton player seems to be fulfilling the potential and it could be his time to overtake his compatriot Lingard and Alli in the national team under Gareth Southgate.

“The stats show a difference. The big one is dribbles. We all love to see players dribble but football is a passing game and maybe two or three times a game you have the chance to go on a dribble,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“It can’t be five times a game, and I think that was where he was losing the ball at Everton. Now he is making better decisions.

“Also look at the distance covered, I think he’s fitter, stronger and maybe that is something to do with what we are seeing now at Chelsea.

“He was really good for Everton but towards the end of his time there his decision-making wasn’t great. He dribbled when he should have passed, he passed when he should have dribbled, and the crowd got on his back and he found it difficult at times. Maybe it was the pressure of being the main man at Everton to create something.

“This lad has got to become mentally stronger, but in terms of ability, you think of the players who played in that position in the World Cup – Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard – and maybe you could argue they are better mentally but they are not better ability wise.

“If he becomes better mentally – as you would expect to play for a big team and achieving big things – I think he could become a must for the England team.

    Wednesday, October 31, 2018
