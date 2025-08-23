Ahammed Imran: The Titan of Thrissur who has lit up KCL 2025

Football Bayer Leverkusen Falls To Hoffenheim 1-2 As Fisnik Asllani Impresses In Bundesliga Debut In the Bundesliga opener, Hoffenheim secured a 2-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen. Fisnik Asllani was instrumental, scoring one goal and assisting another.

Erik ten Hag's debut Bundesliga match with Bayer Leverkusen ended in a 2-1 defeat against Hoffenheim at the BayArena. Fisnik Asllani was instrumental for the visitors, equalising after Jarell Quansah's early goal and setting up Tim Lemperle's winner. This victory marked a strong start to Hoffenheim's league campaign.

Leverkusen began energetically, with Quansah scoring just six minutes into his Bundesliga debut. He connected with Alejandro Grimaldo's free-kick, heading past Oliver Baumann to give his team an early lead. However, Asllani soon levelled the score in the 25th minute, evading Quansah and shooting past Mark Flekken at the near post.

In the second half, Hoffenheim capitalised on Leverkusen's defensive lapses. Seven minutes after the break, a long ball from Baumann was not dealt with effectively by the hosts. Asllani seized this opportunity, assisting Lemperle who struck from the edge of the box into the bottom-left corner.

Ten Hag's team sought an equaliser but struggled to find success. Nathan Tella came closest when he hit the side-netting in the 78th minute. Despite their efforts, Leverkusen couldn't break through Hoffenheim's defence and secure a point from the match.

Hoffenheim entered Saturday’s game having lost their previous five Bundesliga encounters against Leverkusen. Asllani played a pivotal role in reversing this trend. The 23-year-old led with three shots, created two chances, and completed eight passes in the final third for his team.

The match featured few clear opportunities as reflected by expected goals (xG) figures: 0.65 for Leverkusen and 0.57 for Hoffenheim. Yet, it was Hoffenheim who capitalised on their chances effectively to secure victory.

Leverkusen are now four Bundesliga games without a win; they last experienced such a streak in April/May 2023 when they went five matches without a victory.