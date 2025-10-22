Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match in India, UK, USA and Online?

PKL 2025: Vishwas leads the charge for Bengal Warriorz as they complete eight-point comeback to stun Tamil Thalaivas

Liverpool Proves To Be The Better Team Despite Four-Match Losing Streak, Claims Toppmoller

Football Paris Saint-Germain Dominates Bayer Leverkusen With 7-2 Victory In Champions League Match In a stunning Champions League encounter, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Bayer Leverkusen 7-2. Key performances from Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia highlighted PSG's attacking strength. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Paris Saint-Germain delivered a dominant performance, defeating Bayer Leverkusen 7-2 in the Champions League at the BayArena. The match began with PSG taking an early lead when Nuno Mendes' precise cross was headed in by Willian Pacho. Leverkusen missed a chance to equalise as Alejandro Grimaldo's penalty hit the post after Illia Zabarnyi's handball.

Despite losing a player, PSG maintained their momentum. Desire Doue scored twice, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added another, giving PSG a 4-1 advantage by half-time. Mendes then scored again, increasing the lead to five goals. Although Aleix Garcia scored a long-range goal for Leverkusen, it was merely a consolation.

The game saw both teams reduced to ten players after Robert Andrich was sent off for elbowing Desire Doue and Zabarnyi received a second yellow card for fouling Christian Kofane. Aleix Garcia converted the resulting penalty to level the score at 1-1 before PSG took control of the match.

Luis Enrique's team showed remarkable efficiency, scoring seven goals from eight shots on target. Four PSG players made significant contributions: Kvaratskhelia, Mendes, and Vitinha each scored and assisted, while Doue netted twice. This performance marked PSG's first time scoring seven goals in a European away game.

Substitute Ousmane Dembele restored PSG's four-goal lead before Vitinha sealed the victory with a low shot into the corner in the final minute. This result also marked the first time Leverkusen conceded seven goals at home in European competition.

Outstanding Performances

Kvaratskhelia and Mendes have been standout performers in recent Champions League matches. Kvaratskhelia has contributed three goals and an assist, while Mendes has two goals and two assists over their last three appearances. Their form has been crucial to PSG's success.

PSG exceeded expectations with an expected goals (xG) of 2.81 but managed to score seven times, surpassing this by 4.19 goals. This clinical display keeps them unbeaten in this season's Champions League campaign.

The match highlighted PSG's attacking prowess and ability to capitalise on opportunities despite numerical disadvantages on the field. Their performance sets a high standard for future fixtures as they continue their quest for European glory.