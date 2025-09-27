Unai Emery Calls On Aston Villa To Reach Their Best Level In Search Of First League Win

Bayer Leverkusen Climbs To Fourth Place After 2-1 Win Against St. Pauli Bayer Leverkusen secured a crucial 2-1 victory over St. Pauli, with Ernest Poku scoring the winner. This result elevates Leverkusen to fourth in the Bundesliga standings.

-myKhel Team

Bayer Leverkusen moved up to fourth in the Bundesliga standings after a 2-1 win against St. Pauli, thanks to Ernest Poku's decisive goal. The substitute scored in the second half at Millerntor-Stadion, where Hauke Wahl had earlier equalised Edmond Tapsoba's opener. St. Pauli started strong with Wahl's attempt cleared off the line, but Leverkusen took the lead in the 25th minute.

Tapsoba capitalised on a defensive lapse following Alejandro Grimaldo's free-kick to score from close range. However, Alexander Blessin's team responded quickly, levelling the score just seven minutes later when Wahl found the net after Mark Flekken mishandled a corner. Leverkusen regained their lead in the 58th minute when Poku, having just come on as a substitute, scored what turned out to be the winning goal for Kasper Hjulmand's side.

Leverkusen extended their impressive unbeaten away streak in the Bundesliga to 36 matches. Despite only managing five shots on target—their lowest this season—they secured victory through an unexpected scorer. Tapsoba netted his first Bundesliga goal since January 2023 against Bochum. Meanwhile, St. Pauli suffered consecutive defeats after losing to Stuttgart last weekend and have not won in their last eight league encounters with Leverkusen.

The match saw Leverkusen take an early lead through Tapsoba, who was quick to react and score after Grimaldo's set-piece delivery caused confusion in St. Pauli's defence. Despite being pegged back by Wahl's equaliser shortly after, Leverkusen showed resilience and determination to secure all three points with Poku's crucial strike.

St. Pauli will need to regroup quickly as they face ongoing challenges in their Bundesliga campaign. Their recent form has been concerning, with no wins against Leverkusen in their past eight meetings and back-to-back losses adding pressure on the team.

The victory for Leverkusen not only boosts their position in the league table but also highlights their ability to grind out results even when not at their best offensively. This resilience could prove vital as they aim for a strong finish this season.