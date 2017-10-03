Bayern defender Mats Hummels denies involvement in Carlo Ancelotti sacking

Munich, Oct 3: Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels has hit out at being termed as a 'kingslayer' by many people after it rumoured that he was one of the players who turned on against former manager Carlo Ancelotti.
Senior players like Hummels, Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben were altogether left on the seat by Ancelotti for Bayern's 3-0 Champions League defeat at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, while another star defender Jerome Boateng watched the game from the stands.
Carlo was immediately sacked just one day after the match and many people claimed that all these senior players influenced the club the make the decision.
But while talking about such backstabbing accusation, defender Mats Hummels refuted all claims and stated these kinds of talks are totally baseless.
"I can't speak for the others," Hummels told Sport Bild. "Five players were talked about and I cannot speak for the other four, but I haven't had a conversation about being unhappy because I wasn't playing or anything like this.
"To be termed a 'kingslayer' is out of order. I do not know the origins of this information or if it was written because I did not play. I don't like it, I simply wouldn't do this."
Hummels also hinted that the Italian coach delivered an "emotional" farewell from the team on Friday before leaving the job.
"It's the first time ever I've experienced a change in coach during the season. It's a really strange feeling not having him around, but also the four other blokes are no longer there."
Ancelotti was sacked on Thursday just after more than a year at the helm for the German champions but following their 3-0 Champions League thumping against PSG and in the midst of a troublesome start to 2017-18 for the Bundesliga champions.
The Bavarian club appointed Academy coach Willy Sagnol as the interim manager however, the former Bayern Munich player also had to face disappointment after they wasted a two-goal advantage before ending the match 2-2 in full-time last week against Werder Bremen.
Bayern are currently at the second position, five points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund after seventh game week.