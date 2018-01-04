Bayern go through their paces in Doha winter camp

Bengaluru/Doha, January 4: After a brief lull, Bundeliga champions Bayern Munich are back to action as they went through their bases in Doha where they are based for a five-day winter camp.
The Bavarians who enjoyed a 12-day break are training under the watchful eyes of coach Jupp Heynckes at the Aspire Academy in the Qatari capital.
All-clear for #Ulreich, while @Manuel_Neuer & @Thiago6 make good progress!— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 3, 2018
🚑 https://t.co/fORibhr2re pic.twitter.com/1hsoxihA0T
The German club have been training in Qatar during the winter break for the last seven seasons.
During the Doha camp, Bayern will also play a friendly against local side Al Ahly on Saturday (Januray 6).
📷🇩🇪 @fcbayern's Winter Training Camp at Aspire. 🇶🇦 #AspireAcademy #AspireZone— Aspire Academy 🇶🇦 (@Aspire_Academy) January 3, 2018
More photos 📷👉🏼 https://t.co/ft8AGDYJrA pic.twitter.com/5JDoPaiyib
Bayern have had an excellent season so far, topping the Bundesliga with 41 points from 17 games, a clear 30 ahead of nearest rivals Schalke 04. They will resume the league campaign with a trip to Bayer Leverkusn on January 12.
In the Champions League, Bayern will take on Turkish side Beskitas in the knockout round. The qualified as the second team from the group which was topped by Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. Incidentally PSG, who are owned by wealthy Qatari businessman Nasser Al Khelaifi, also trained at the same facility in Aspire.
A 0-3 away loss in the group stage to PSG also resulted in the sacking of coach Carlo Ancelotti, paving the way for the return of Heynckes, who was back in the saddle after a four-year gap.
"It wasn't a long break," Heynckes told the club's official website. "But we could've a rest and I hope we've all been able to recharge the batteries. We don't have much time to prepare for our first game of the second half of the season in Leverkusen, so we'll have to use our time wisely.
"There are always things you can improve on," the 72-year-old added. "We were here at the Aspire Academy in 2012-13 and I've very good memories of that time, we were able to work very well. I hope we're able to do so again over the next five days."
Bayern have arrived in Doha with most of the first team players including new signing Sandro Wagner, but sans Thiago Alcantara, who tore a thigh muscle at the end of November, and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who has been out of action for a while.