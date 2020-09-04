Football
Bayern is my home, says Liverpool target Thiago

By Dom Farrell

Stuttgart, September 4: Thiago Alcantara hinted he has not entirely ruled out staying with Bayern Munich.

The Spain playmaker excelled under Hansi Flick as Bayern won the Champions League to complete a treble in 2019-20.

Thiago, 29, is out of contract next June and has been heavily linked with a switch to Liverpool.

But after a typically imperious showing – he completed 97 of 104 passes – during Spain's last-gasp 1-1 Nations League draw against Germany in Stuttgart, the former Barcelona man seemingly left the door ajar to a stay in Bavaria.

Asked whether there was "no chance" of him remaining at Bayern next season, he replied: "Bayern is my home and I am happy to be there.

"I only think about [Spain's] game against Ukraine. Afterwards we will see."

Since signing from Barcelona in 2013, Thiago has made 235 appearances for Bayern, scoring 31 goals.

Last weekend, Bayern chief executive Karl Heinz-Rummenigge said of Thiago: "It looks like he will leave us. I expect an offer for him in the next few days."

Story first published: Friday, September 4, 2020, 4:10 [IST]
