Football Bayern Munich Triumphs Over Chelsea 3-1 As Harry Kane Scores Twice In Champions League Match In their Champions League opener, Bayern Munich defeated Chelsea 3-1. Harry Kane scored two goals, while Cole Palmer's effort was not enough for Chelsea. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 3:13 [IST]

Bayern Munich began their Champions League journey with a 3-1 win over Chelsea, thanks to Harry Kane's two goals. At the Allianz Arena, Kane scored on either side of halftime, while Cole Palmer's impressive goal for Chelsea was not enough. Bayern took the lead in the 20th minute when Trevoh Chalobah accidentally turned a Michael Olise cross into his own net.

Kane doubled Bayern's advantage seven minutes later by converting a penalty he earned after Moises Caicedo's foul. Despite Chelsea's quick response through Palmer's stunning strike in the 29th minute, Bayern maintained control. After halftime, Bayern intensified their attack, with Robert Sanchez making crucial saves from Olise and Kane.

Kane secured his second goal after being set up by Serge Gnabry, restoring Bayern's two-goal lead. Palmer thought he had set up an exciting finish with another goal, but it was ruled out for offside. This marked Chelsea's first Champions League match since 2023, ending in defeat.

Since the start of the 2024-25 season, Kane has been prolific in the Champions League, scoring 13 goals alongside Raphinha and Serhou Guirassy. He has now netted 21 goals for Bayern in this competition. Kane joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar as players who have scored over 20 goals for two different clubs in the Champions League.

Bayern Munich became the first team to secure three consecutive Champions League victories against Chelsea. This victory marks their fourth overall against the Blues, more than any other team has achieved in this competition.

Kane has successfully converted his last eight penalties in the Champions League. His most recent miss was against Eintracht Frankfurt in October 2022. His consistent performance from the spot highlights his reliability under pressure.

This match showcased Bayern's dominance and Kane's exceptional form in European competitions. The team's ability to maintain pressure and capitalize on opportunities was evident throughout the game. As they continue their campaign, Bayern will look to build on this strong start and aim for further success in Europe.