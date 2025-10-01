Football Bayern Munich Triumphs Over Pafos With Stunning 5-1 Champions League Victory In a dominant performance, Bayern Munich defeated Pafos 5-1 in the Champions League. Goals from Kane, Jackson, and Olise highlighted their attacking prowess. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 3:13 [IST]

Bayern Munich continued their flawless start to the season with a decisive 5-1 win against Pafos. The match took place at Alphamega Stadium, where Vincent Kompany's team quickly gained a two-goal advantage within the first 20 minutes. Harry Kane opened the scoring in the 15th minute after narrowly missing an earlier attempt, thanks to a precise pass from Michael Olise.

Raphael Guerreiro increased Bayern's lead just five minutes later, capitalising on a clever one-two with Nicolas Jackson. Jackson then scored himself, working well with Olise to find the net. Kane added another goal from a tight angle, securing his brace. Despite Bayern's dominance, Mislav Orsic of Pafos managed to score a stunning long-range goal before halftime.

In the second half, any hopes of a Pafos comeback were dashed when Olise scored after Neofytos Michael deflected Jackson's shot into his path. Although Jackson and Serge Gnabry hit the post during stoppage time, Bayern maintained their pressure but settled for five goals.

Bayern's expected goals (xG) value stood at an impressive 4.24 compared to Pafos' 0.37 xG. The German side achieved a 4-0 lead within 35 minutes, marking only the third instance of such an early lead in Champions League away games. Remarkably, Bayern has been responsible for all three occurrences.

Kompany's squad has now scored in nine consecutive Champions League matches, matching their longest streak since April-March 2023. Their record against new Champions League opponents remains strong, winning 10 out of their last 11 first-time encounters.

This victory highlights Bayern Munich's continued excellence in European competitions. Their ability to dominate early and maintain pressure throughout matches is evident in their recent performances. As they extend their winning streaks and set new records, Bayern remains a formidable force in the Champions League landscape.