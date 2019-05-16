Bayern Munich begin talks for Manchester City star Leroy Sane

Bengaluru, May 16: Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have reportedly opened talks with Manchester City over a shock move for winger Leroy Sane.
The Bundesliga champions were outbid by City in 2016 for the attacker but have remained keen on the 23-year-old ever since.
According to reports in England, Bayern have been given permission to speak to the German star Sane’s representatives as they push ahead to try to complete a move.
But, the Bavarians may find it tought to strike a deal as Pep Guardiola wants to keep Sane at the newly-crowned Premier League champions.
However, the ex-Schalke ace only has two years remaining on his contract at The Etihad and has rejected a number of offers to extend that deal. He feels City are yet to offer him a financial package that matches his worth.
But despite talks ongoing, the club are not willing to risk allowing him to run down that contract and letting his value drop. And according to the latest report, City's director of football Txiki Begiristian has told friends he may be forced to sell in the coming window.
Sane is also believed to be unhappy with his status in Guardiola’s squad and has been dropped on several occasions by the Spaniard. He has only started 21 matches this season, even though he reached double figures for both goals and assists.
Now Bayern are targeting the star as part of a huge summer revamp. The Bavarians are on course to clinch a seventh-successive Bundesliga title this weekend, but their failures in the Champions League have led to pressure from supporters.
Moves for Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez and Stuttgart’s Benjamin Pavard are close to being finalised. And with veteran duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben both due to depart, they view Sane as the ideal man to fill the void left in the attack for the upcoming years.
Given that Sane is also German, makes him the ideal player for Nico Kovac's side which needs a massive change is personnel.